Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in China have arrested two dozens youths in an investigation into the leaking of personal details about Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (習近平), reports said Tuesday (March 30).

The ID number and address of Xi Mingze (習明澤), 28, and of her father reportedly appeared online, leading to a frenetic hunt by police to find the culprits, the Liberty Times reported.

During the investigation, the main suspect changed several times, with allegations of police brutality and corruption surrounding the police. Some of the 24 arrested youths had their parents pay off the police in return for their freedom, according to some reports. One of the initial chief suspects was released after he accused others of being behind the privacy breach, reports said.

The investigation has focused on netizens and online personalities sufficiently experienced to hack sites and obtain personal information about important figures in authoritarian China.

Little is known about Xi Mingze, apart from the fact that she studied at Harvard University under a pseudonym beginning in 2010.