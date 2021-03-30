Palau president has breakfast with founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn

Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. (right) with his wife Valerie and Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) (Facebook, Terry Gou photo) Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. (right) with his wife Valerie and Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) (Facebook, Terry Gou photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palauan President Surangel Whipps, Jr. and his delegation had breakfast with Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) Tuesday (March 30).

The tycoon posted pictures on his Facebook page, writing he had wished Palau success with its “travel bubble” with Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported. The small Pacific island has recorded no COVID-19 cases, leading to an agreement for quarantine-free travel between the two diplomatic allies from Thursday (April 1).

The main topic of discussion around the breakfast table was health, Gou wrote, adding he had handed out Taiwanese fruits the visitors from Palau were not familiar with.

The tycoon praised the president’s country as a tropical vacation paradise and wished him success with his decision to open up to Taiwanese tourists.