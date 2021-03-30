Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus introduces compact RTX 3060 graphics card

RTX 3060 Phoenix comes with 3,584 CUDA cores, 12 GB of GGDR6 memory

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/30 16:09
GeForce RTX 3060 (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has unveiled a compact graphics card — the GeForce RTX 3060 — under its Phoenix brand, which is known for making compact desktop GPUs.

The GPU measures 177 mm in length and has a thickness of 51 mm or 2.55-slots wide, according to The Verge. Similar to other RTX 3060 cards, the RTX 3060 Phoenix comes with the same 3,584 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GGDR6 memory.

The new Asus GPU comes with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a connections. In Gaming Mode, the card can run at up to 1,777 Mhz, while in OC Mode it can hit up to 1,807 Mhz, according to Tom’s Hardware.

The card comes with a single axial-tech fan, which according to Asus, helps improve airflow and dispersion. The fan takes advantage of dual ball bearings that can double the lifespan compared to typical sleeve bearing designs.

The RTX 3060 Phoenix requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. Asus suggests a power supply with a minimum capacity of 650 W. The Taiwanese company did not give a release date nor provide any pricing.
