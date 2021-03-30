Taiwanese companies hold online job fair in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) held an online event in the United States on the night of March 29 in which five Taiwanese companies and six U.S. schools discussed job offers and career advice.

Pre-recorded presentations were delivered on the background of companies and their recruitment needs by ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Micron Technology Taiwan, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., and Taishin Financial Holding Co., CNA reported.

The recent economic tension between the U.S. and China is leading to an adjustment of global supply chains. In addition, the reshoring of Taiwanese companies from China has created many job opportunities as well as revealed staffing shortages in Taiwan.

To help Taiwanese companies recruit talent, the MOEA has strengthened cooperation with schools in the U.S.

In the past, the MOEA invited representatives of Taiwanese companies to hold job fairs at college campuses across the U.S. However, this year the presentations have gone online due to the pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺).

The University of Pennsylvania, New York University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Temple University, Northeastern University, and Brandeis University all gave talks at the event to discuss cooperation with Taiwan.



(YouTube, Invest Taiwan video)