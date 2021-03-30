Taiwan reports 1st influenza death in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 30) announced the country's first death from influenza this year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that a man in his 80s died from complications stemming from influenza, marking the country's first death from the disease since Oct. 2020. Chuang said that the man had a history of chronic illness and had not taken the flu shot.

On March 21, the man began to experience vomiting and shortness of breath. He sought medical treatment and was admitted into a hospital.

After being diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia, he was transferred to an intensive care unit for treatment. On March 25, he tested positive for Influenza A.

On March 27, the patient was diagnosed with severe influenza. That same day, the patient's condition deteriorated, and he died.

According to data from Taiwan's Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), there were a total of 29,261 reports of influenza-like symptoms at outpatient wards and emergency rooms across the country from March 21 to March 27, representing a lull in new cases in recent weeks. Over the past four weeks, the most commonly reported respiratory viruses reported in the community were adenovirus, followed by herpes simplex virus and parainfluenza virus.

Since Oct. 2020, a total of two severe cases of influenza were reported. One patient tested positive for H3N2 and the other was the elderly patient diagnosed with influenza A. The number of severe cases and deaths this year has been significantly lower than the previous four flu seasons, which ranged between 360 to 966 cases and 56 to 159 deaths.

As of March 28 this year, the total number of publicly funded influenza vaccines for this flu season had reached 6,193 doses. The vaccination rate for elderly people over the age of 65 reached 52.5 percent and the vaccination rate for preschool children is 51.1 percent.

Starting from Jan. 30, the eligibility for publicly funded influenza vaccines has extended to all residents who have not been vaccinated for more than six months. Until the vaccines are used up, those who have not been vaccinated are urged to take the shots as soon as possible to enhance their protection and to protect their family members.

In addition, the public is advised to implement health protection measures such as frequent hand washing and observing proper cough etiquette. If a person is experiencing respiratory symptoms, they are advised to wear a mask and cover their mouth and nose with a tissue, handkerchief, or elbow when sneezing.

When talking with others, the CECC advised maintaining a safe social distance. If a person is experiencing flu-like symptoms, they should seek medical attention and get adequate rest to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.