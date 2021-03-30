American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taipei (AIT) is inviting members of the public to seize the last opportunity to bid for the facility's used furniture on its newly launched auction website.

Taipei Online Auction now offers 47 items for sale, which will be open to bids until 3 p.m. on April 6. The items include secondhand wood tables, drawers, bookcases, dressers, cabinets, and sofas, mostly in good condition.

The auction also features a 20-foot shipping container, the price of which stood at NT$23,000 (US$806) as of Tuesday (March 30).

Those interested must register on the website to be eligible to place bids. Before the service was inaugurated last week, people were asked to visit the AIT for auction events, reported Inside.

The Taipei Online Auction was established under the main website of the AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan. People can select other sections for used item auctions from U.S. embassies around the globe.



(AIT website screenshot)