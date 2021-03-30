Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website

Items available include furniture and even a shipping container

  167
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/30 15:30
AIT launches online auction website (AIT website screenshot)

AIT launches online auction website (AIT website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taipei (AIT) is inviting members of the public to seize the last opportunity to bid for the facility's used furniture on its newly launched auction website.

Taipei Online Auction now offers 47 items for sale, which will be open to bids until 3 p.m. on April 6. The items include secondhand wood tables, drawers, bookcases, dressers, cabinets, and sofas, mostly in good condition.

The auction also features a 20-foot shipping container, the price of which stood at NT$23,000 (US$806) as of Tuesday (March 30).

Those interested must register on the website to be eligible to place bids. Before the service was inaugurated last week, people were asked to visit the AIT for auction events, reported Inside.

The Taipei Online Auction was established under the main website of the AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan. People can select other sections for used item auctions from U.S. embassies around the globe.

American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website
(AIT website screenshot)
AIT
American Institute in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties
US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties
2021/03/29 17:06
AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority
AIT says US-Taiwan chip supply chain cooperation a priority
2021/03/25 17:58
US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties
US, Taiwan work to empower women entrepreneurs amid boosted ties
2021/03/09 11:34
US, Japan, and Canada support Taiwan pineapples amid China ban
US, Japan, and Canada support Taiwan pineapples amid China ban
2021/03/03 15:24
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
2021/02/18 17:41

Updated : 2021-03-30 16:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins