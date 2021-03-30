Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 2nd T20 against New Zealand

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 14:10
NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl Tuesday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at McLean Park.

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the opener by 66 runs.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said the tourists hope to use the warm, overcast conditions to achieve the first win of their tour over the “flying Kiwis.” New Zealand is on the verge of its seventh series victory at home this summer.

Both teams made one change to their fast bowling attacks.

New Zealand picked Adam Milne to play his first T20 international since November 2018 in place of Lockie Ferguson.

Taskin Ahmed returns to the Bangladesh lineup in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Updated : 2021-03-30 16:08 GMT+08:00

