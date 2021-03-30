Alexa
Taiwan tech companies to hike laptop prices from April

Taiwan’s Acer, Asus to raise laptop prices by 5-10% to meet high consumer demand

  231
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/30 14:56
(Acer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics giants Acer and Asus will increase the prices of their laptops by about 5-10 percent in the second quarter in response to a surge in purchase demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the "work-from-home" economy took off in the wake of the global outbreak, demand for home office items has increased significantly. With the unprecedented demand outpacing the supply of electronic products such as laptops, quotations of key upstream components have also increased.

According to UDN, both Acer and Asus will raise the prices of the majority of their laptop products from April. This will be the first substantial price movement seen by both companies in the last decade.

Jason Chen (陳俊聖), chairman and CEO of Acer, said the company is finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the high demand and that it is only able to deliver one-third of its laptop orders. Similarly, Asus also has a supply gap of 25-30 percent.

Chen explained the price adjustment is necessary to offset the increasing commodity costs. He also predicted the demand will continue to exceed the supply in the foreseeable future.
Acer
ASUS
laptop
notebook
price increase
price rise
pandemic
Taiwan laptops

Updated : 2021-03-30 16:08 GMT+08:00

