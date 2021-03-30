Taiwan reports 1 imported Covid case from UK

Critical Care staff prone a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London on Jan. 27, 2020. Critical Care staff prone a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 30) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from the U.K.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, which means the country has now reached 1,024 cases. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman who recently returned from the U.K., raising the total number of imported cases to 908.

Chuang said case No. 1025 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who went to the U.K. to study in September of 2019. Before traveling to Taiwan, she had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of her flight.

When the woman arrived in Taiwan on March 28 of this year, she did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center. While in quarantine, she underwent a coronavirus test on March 29 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 30.

The health department has identified 26 contacts in her case, including 13 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her and 13 crew members. The passengers have been told to enter home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to begin self-health monitoring as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 188,626 COVID-19 tests, with 186,833 coming back negative. Out of the 1,024 officially confirmed cases, 908 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 981 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 33 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan. In contrast, the U.K. on March 29 reported 4,654 new cases and 23 deaths over the last 28 days, bringing the total number of cases to 4,337,696 and deaths to 126,615.