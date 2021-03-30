Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 1 imported Covid case from UK

Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid 2 days after returning from UK

  161
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/30 14:43
Critical Care staff prone a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London on Jan. 27, 2020.

Critical Care staff prone a COVID-19 patient on the Christine Brown ward at King's College Hospital in London on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 30) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from the U.K.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, which means the country has now reached 1,024 cases. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman who recently returned from the U.K., raising the total number of imported cases to 908.

Chuang said case No. 1025 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who went to the U.K. to study in September of 2019. Before traveling to Taiwan, she had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of her flight.

When the woman arrived in Taiwan on March 28 of this year, she did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center. While in quarantine, she underwent a coronavirus test on March 29 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 30.

The health department has identified 26 contacts in her case, including 13 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her and 13 crew members. The passengers have been told to enter home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to begin self-health monitoring as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 188,626 COVID-19 tests, with 186,833 coming back negative. Out of the 1,024 officially confirmed cases, 908 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 981 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 33 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan. In contrast, the U.K. on March 29 reported 4,654 new cases and 23 deaths over the last 28 days, bringing the total number of cases to 4,337,696 and deaths to 126,615.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines
2021/03/29 14:55
Taiwan contacts of COVID-positive teacher rise to 30
Taiwan contacts of COVID-positive teacher rise to 30
2021/03/26 17:38
Filipino tests positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
Filipino tests positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
2021/03/26 14:39
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
Cram school teacher tests positive for Covid 122 days after returning to Taiwan
2021/03/25 15:47
Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines
2021/03/24 14:34

Updated : 2021-03-30 16:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins