Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2... Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit to kick-off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

United States Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Mon... United States Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Hennessey-Niland arrived in Taiwan with Palau President Surangel Whipps on Sunday, for their five-day visit to kick off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, and Taiwan Vice President William Lai, right, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corrido... Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, and Taiwan Vice President William Lai, right, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.

Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday.

The presence of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington’s support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if deemed necessary and it has worked to international isolate the island.

China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau, but Taiwan has responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined.