Grubauer gets 100th win as Avalanche beat Ducks 5-2

By MICHAEL KELLY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/30 12:00
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller, left, deflects a breakaway shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher in the first period of an NHL hockey game
Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi, right, tries to redirect the puck past Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ben Hutton, center, and goaltender Ryan Miller
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller, left, stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ben Hutton as he moves the puck out of the Ducks' zone in the first period
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front right, fires a pass past Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, front left, as center Derek Grant

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer got his 100th career win with a 13-save night to lead the Colorado Avalanche past the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Monday night.

Grubauer has 57 wins since joining Colorado before the 2018-19 season and notched his 21st this season.

Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Jost scored in the second period to help Colorado extend its points streak to 11 games (9-0-2). Mikko Rantanen, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin also scored, Cale Makar had three assists and Nathan MacKinnon added two.

Danton Heinen and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. Ryan Miller made several highlight saves but was overwhelmed by 48 shots. He finished with 43 saves for Anaheim, which had its two-game win streak snapped.

It’s the sixth time in the last 11 games the Avalanche have put 41 or more shots on goal.

Rantanen and Heinen traded goals in the first period and it stayed tied into the second despite the Ducks going nearly 17 minutes without a shot on goal spanning the first and second periods.

Jost broke the tie when he scored on a rebound 3:59 into the second and Landeskog’s deflection at 16:20, his 12th goal, gave Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Terry, who played his college hockey at the University of Denver, scored at 3:19 of the third to make it a one-goal game. It was his seventh of the season and his fourth goal in the last three games against the Avalanche.

Colorado put it away later in the period with goals by Compher and Nichushkin, who also had an assist.

GIBSON SCRATCHED AGAIN

Anaheim G John Gibson was scratched for the second straight game due to a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day.

SITTING OUT

Avalanche D Bo Byram was out of the lineup again with an upper-body injury. He didn’t take part in the morning skate and coach Jared Bednar said he is day-to-day.

Colorado LW Matt Calvert was out of the lineup for the third straight game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Avalanche: Hosts the Coyotes on Wednesday night.

Updated : 2021-03-30 14:37 GMT+08:00

