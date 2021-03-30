Taiwan’s KMT leader proposes talk with Chinese Communist Party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party said on Monday (March 29) he hopes to see the resumption of a forum between the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), chairman of the KMT, believes the KMT must revisit its stance on cross-strait affairs and cannot be complacent with the outdated 1992 Consensus, a political term entailing “one China, different interpretations” by the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

According to Chiang, the KMT has kept the lines of communication open with the CCP for better mutual understanding, but it has limited leeway as an opposition party. Any engagement with Beijing must be based on a reformed, Constitution-backed 1992 Consensus, and any shift in cross-strait relations cannot happen without the mandate of the Taiwanese people, CNA quoted him as saying.

The politician, however, stressed that the KMT must uphold its values and “say the right thing” regarding Beijing’s controversial measures that have drawn worldwide criticisms. This should help it rid the image of cozying up to the Beijing authorities.

His cross-strait approach was rebutted by KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), who said a revisited 1992 Consensus could only be seen as Taiwan caving into the “one country, two systems” framework, wrote Newtalk. The model appears to have failed given the erosion of civil liberties manifested in Hong Kong.