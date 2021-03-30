Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled planes, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/30 12:55
Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 10 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (March 29), marking the 17th such incursion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In addition, a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane buzzed the southwest and southeast corners of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan scrambled planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. The intrusion came on the same day that the Taiwanese Air Force announced it would no longer scramble planes every time Chinese military aircraft fly into the ADIZ.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) told the legislature that Taiwan’s initial strategy had been to send jets each time PLAAF planes entered the zone. That strategy was then changed to send slower planes if China does too.

Chang said the strategy will now be to largely use land-based missile systems to track the Chinese planes instead. “We are considering the war of attrition issue,” Reuters cited him as saying.

Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming airplanes to identify themselves.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.” Flights into the ADIZ, amphibious landing exercises, cyberattacks, naval patrols, and diplomatic isolation have all been used by the Chinese in an attempt to wear down Taiwan’s resolve.

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 17 times in February, 27 times in January, 19 in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese J-10 (MND photo)

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese KJ-500 (MND photo)

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on March 29 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense
MND
PLAAF planes
gray-zone tactics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
2021/03/25 14:33
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/23 12:34
Taiwan scholar releases report on defense ministry's military strategy review
Taiwan scholar releases report on defense ministry's military strategy review
2021/03/22 17:00
Ministry of National Defense to release 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review
Ministry of National Defense to release 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review
2021/03/18 18:16
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/18 11:34

Updated : 2021-03-30 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins