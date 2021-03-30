Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win, hand Sabres 18th straight loss

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) and center Sean Couturier (14) celebrate with teammates after a game-tying goal against the Buffalo Sabr... Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) and center Sean Couturier (14) celebrate with teammates after a game-tying goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek, facing right, congratulates defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) on his winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres ... Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek, facing right, congratulates defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) on his winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and hand the Buffalo Sabres their 18th consecutive loss Monday night.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.

Kevin Hayes started the Flyers’ comeback by scoring 1:50 into the third, when his shot deflected in off Dahlin’s stick. Claude Giroux scored 10 minutes later, by converting Couturier’s no-look pass in front of the net.

Henri Jokiharju, Cody Eakin and Brandon Montour scored to put the Sabres up 3-0 through two periods. Buffalo felll to 0-15-3 to match the NHL’s 14th-worst skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.

PENGUINS 2, ISLANDERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit and Pittsburgh held on to beat New York for the sixth time in eight meetings this season.

Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York for second place in the East Division.

Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season — and fifth in his last 10 games — and Anthony Angello got the first power-play goal of his career. John Marino had two assists as Pittsburgh finished off a scorching March with an NHL-best 25 points (12-3-1).

Matt Martin scored his seventh of the season for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves.

OILERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime and Edmonton beat Toronto.

After Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 break right off the faceoff of the extra period, the Oilers broke the other way, with Connor McDavid passing to Nurse for his 12th goal of the season, and second in two games.

Josh Archibald and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for Edmonton, while Smith stopped 29 shots.

Matthews, with his NHL-leading 23rd goal, and Mitch Marner, with a goal and an assist, scored for Toronto, which got 20 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Justin Holl added two assists as the North Division leaders fell to 6-1-2 against the Oilers this season.

McDavid, who tops the league with 63 points, extended his point streak to 11 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports