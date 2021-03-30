Alexa
India Taiwan Association holds Republic Day event

Celebratory event featured performances from Taiwanese indigenous choir, Indian dance group

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/03/30 13:02
India Taipei Association Director General Gourangalal Das. (India Taipei Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The India Taipei Association (ITA) on Monday (March 29) held a celebratory event commemorating India’s Republic Day (Jan. 26).

The celebration, held at the Grand Hyatt Monday evening, had been postponed due to COVID concerns but finally came to fruition as Taiwan’s pandemic situation continues to be stable.

ITA Director General Gourangalal Das delivered the opening remarks, saying that “Even though somewhat belatedly, we are happy to showcase to our friends the enduring spirit of democracy that Republic Day represents for us.”

He remarked that India has begun the countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and that in the same spirit, ITA “is happy to launch the same celebration here in Taiwan today to cherish the journey of India in the past 75 years.” He said that ITA is happy to share this milestone with Taiwan through a series of events over the next 75 weeks, introducing Taiwanese to many facets of the South Asian country.

Das went on to say that the event demonstrated the “close friendship between the people of India and Taiwan” and “the growing connection between the two parties in various fields.”

He added that despite all the challenges in the last year, connections between the two nations have been “rediscovered and strengthened again” in the fields of education, investment, medical treatment, and technology. ITA will continue to promote cooperation to realize the greatest potential of the India-Taiwan partnership, Das stated.

The event featured performances from the Taipei Indigenous People’s Choir and the National Taiwan University Indian dance troupe Happy Feet. It also included a delectable array of traditional Indian dishes for people to enjoy.

Kuomintang Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and the head of the Legislative Yuan’s Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association, Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴), were among those present.
