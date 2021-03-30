Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) is currently evaluating the necessity of changing Taiwan's national emblem, as it closely resembles the party logo of the Kuomintang (KMT) party.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Monday (March 29), Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) mentioned that ministry officials will by April 9 produce a report on the possibility of making changes to the national emblem. Describing the topic as extremely politically sensitive, he said a broad social consensus needs to be reached before the change can go forward.

On Jan. 29, the Legislative Yuan passed a resolution instructing the MOI to look into ways of addressing the issue of the similarity between the national emblem and KMT party flag. The bill proposed by the New Power Party argues that the two emblems are easily confused with each other and that the national symbol should not represent only a portion of the country's population.

Designed in 1928 and based on the KMT flag, the national emblem is associated with the one-party state ideology for many Taiwanese. Despite repeated calls by members of the Democratic Progressive Party and other political organizations to change the emblem, past proposals have faltered.