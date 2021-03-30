Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) skates the puck away from Buffalo Sabres left wing Tobias Rieder (13) during the first period o... Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) skates the puck away from Buffalo Sabres left wing Tobias Rieder (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Mar. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) looks toward the scoreboard after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an... Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) looks toward the scoreboard after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Mar. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) clears the puck in front of goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game ... Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) clears the puck in front of goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) shields the puck from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin (44) during the first period of an NHL hoc... Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) shields the puck from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres center Cody Eakin, center, celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55), defenseman Colin Miller (33), left wing Tobias Rieder (1... Buffalo Sabres center Cody Eakin, center, celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55), defenseman Colin Miller (33), left wing Tobias Rieder (13) and center Riley Sheahan (15) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday,March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and extend the Buffalo Sabres winless skid to 18 on Monday night.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.

Provorov then scored by converting Couturier's pass on a 2-on-1 break and slipping a shot under goalie Linus Ullmark's pads after Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin turned the puck over in the Philadelphia end.

Nothing continues to go right for Buffalo in a calamitous season in which the team dropped to 0-15-3 to match the NHL’s 14th-worst winless skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.

The teams meet again on Wednesday.

