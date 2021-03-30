China's abusive overtures will get it no love: Palauan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. likened China's approach to diplomacy to an abusive relationship on Monday (March 30), the third day of the Pacific island's delegation to Taiwan to herald the opening of a travel bubble.

The tiny archipelagic nation, population 21,613, has for years resisted Chinese efforts to abandon Taiwan as a diplomatic ally. The East Asian giant loomed large at a press conference for Whipps hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly since the Palauan delegation includes John Hennessey-Niland, the first sitting American ambassador to visit Taiwan since the U.S. dropped ties with it in 1979.

Asked about the Chinese pressure campaign to get Palau to switch relations from Taipei to Beijing, Whipps noted that the Chinese government had previously used its sway over China's tourism to entice Palau with a flood of Chinese tourists.

Palau experienced a tourism boom in 2010, and international visitors doubled in five years. The proportion who were Chinese shot up especially high, accounting for 54 percent of Palau's 169,000 visitors in 2015.

Whipps called this spike in Chinese tourism a "teaser."



Palauan President Whipps at Monday's press conference hosted by Foreign Ministry. (Taiwan News photo)

However, as Palau did not join the ranks of former Taiwan allies drawn away by Beijing's promises of development and investment, in 2017 China instituted a ban on package tours to the Pacific country. While that year saw a slight dip in general tourism, which the Palau Visitors Authority attributed to drought and the effects of overcrowding, the number of visitors from China fell precipitously.

Referring to China's "carrot-and-stick" approach, Whipps said, "I use this example: You don't beat your wife to make [her] love you. That's not what you do."

Relationships should be based on trust and mutual benefit without forcing one side to make a decision "because there's a political game you're trying to play," he stated. He added that the Pacific island country welcomes Chinese tourists and benefits from trade, but that "We don't have to harass each other to try to push people in certain directions."

More recently, after Whipps' election in November, Chinese officials approached him about dropping Taiwan in favor of China — an offer he refused — Whipps told CNA.

China succeeded in poaching the Solomon Islands and Kirbati in 2019, leaving Taiwan with only 15 remaining diplomatic allies.