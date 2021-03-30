Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Buffalo Bills' home gets new name: Highmark Stadium

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 07:25
Buffalo Bills' home gets new name: Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ home has a new name: Highmark Stadium.

The newly rebranded health insurer, Highmark BlueCross, BlueShield of Western New York, has purchased the naming rights for what was simply known as Bills Stadium last season, the team announced on Thursday.

The move comes after Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc. completed an affiliation agreement with the Buffalo-based HealthNow New York.

“The Bills are a beloved institution in Western New York, and there is no better way for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to show that we plan to continue to be part of the fabric of this community than through this partnership,” Highmark CEO David Anderson said in a statement.

The stadium’s naming rights were available after Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its agreement in July. The global sports headwear and clothing apparel company backed out at a time it was laying off more than 100 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Era was four years into a seven-year deal worth more than $35 million.

Terms of the deal with Highmark were not released. The Bills have scheduled a formal unveiling of the stadium’s new name on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-30 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins