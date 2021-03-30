Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 07:52
Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday proposed yet another law to weaken private firms and strengthen the hand of an inefficient state-owned company, the latest in a series of measures aimed at turning back private-sector involvement in the energy sector.

López Obrador said the proposed law is meant to combat contraband gasoline imports. Mexico only allowed private gas stations starting in 2016, and they quickly took a large share of the market from state-owned Pemex, whose franchised stations were known for low-quality fuel and shorting customers on the volume of fuel delivered.

The president argued that some of the private companies that entered the market have imported gasoline without paying taxes on it. Those companies could be closed, their stations taken over and given to Pemex to run.

But López Obrador revealed another motive behind the law — his nationalistic campaign to end gasoline imports. His pet projects include building oil refineries, and he also wants to rein in foreign companies that built wind and solar farms in Mexico.

“Now we depend on imports, which is something that is going to change by the end of this administration,” said López Obrador. “We are not going to sell (export) crude anymore, because we are going to process it all in our country, and we are going to produce all the gasoline we consume.”

“We have to be self-sufficient, these are strategic activities so that Mexico can continue to be an independent and sovereign country," he said.

Mixing the two issues — tax evasion and energy sovereignty — in one law, with very vague language makes for a strange mix that business groups say could lead to de-facto expropriations.

The bill now before Congress would allow the government to seize private gas stations or terminals in case of “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the economy,” and give them to Pemex to run.

The Mexican Institute for Competitivity, a think tank, said in a statement that “in reality, this would represent a direct expropriation," and could chill the climate for private investment in Mexico.

“With the aim of maintaining Pemex as the predominant player in the oil sector, this bill seeks to displace private companies in the industry, under the threat of expropriating their facilities under the very unclear criteria of national security, energy security or the economy,” the group wrote.

López Obrador has already gotten Congress to pass laws to give the state-owned electrical power company preference over private renewable and natural-gas generating plants, even though many of the state-owned plants burn dirtier fuels like fuel oil, coal or diesel.

Updated : 2021-03-30 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins