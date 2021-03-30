Alexa
NY Giants grab another free agent, sign DT Danny Shelton

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 05:52
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

A first-round draft choice with Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has played in 87 career games with 72 starts. He spent three years with the Browns, two with the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and last season with the Lions.

In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season.

New York lost starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings in free agency. In addition to signing Shelton, general manager Dave Gettleman re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Leonard Williams, who was signed to a three-year, $63 million contract, and Dexter Lawrence are the two returning starters from the Giants' 3-4 defensive scheme.

Updated : 2021-03-30 07:00 GMT+08:00

