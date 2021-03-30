Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/30 04:02
New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 80.74 80.85 79.93 80.49 Up .11
Jul 81.95 81.95 81.00 81.60 Up .19
Aug 78.65 Down .09
Oct 79.35 79.65 79.35 79.65 Up .16
Oct 78.65 Down .09
Dec 79.06 79.06 78.27 78.65 Down .09
Dec 78.52 Down .10
Mar 78.46 78.88 78.38 78.52 Down .10
May 78.41 78.52 78.33 78.52 Down .13
Jul 78.23 78.50 78.18 78.33 Down .15
Aug 73.40 Down .08
Oct 75.60 Up .12
Oct 73.40 Down .08
Dec 73.50 73.98 73.40 73.40 Down .08
Dec 73.55 Down .08
Mar 73.55 Down .08
May 74.20 Down .13
Jul 74.85 Down .18
Aug 73.35 Down .18
Oct 73.85 Down .18
Oct 73.35 Down .18
Dec 73.35 Down .18

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:30 GMT+08:00

