New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|80.74
|80.85
|79.93
|80.49
|Up
|.11
|Jul
|81.95
|81.95
|81.00
|81.60
|Up
|.19
|Aug
|78.65
|Down
|.09
|Oct
|79.35
|79.65
|79.35
|79.65
|Up
|.16
|Oct
|78.65
|Down
|.09
|Dec
|79.06
|79.06
|78.27
|78.65
|Down
|.09
|Dec
|78.52
|Down
|.10
|Mar
|78.46
|78.88
|78.38
|78.52
|Down
|.10
|May
|78.41
|78.52
|78.33
|78.52
|Down
|.13
|Jul
|78.23
|78.50
|78.18
|78.33
|Down
|.15
|Aug
|73.40
|Down
|.08
|Oct
|75.60
|Up
|.12
|Oct
|73.40
|Down
|.08
|Dec
|73.50
|73.98
|73.40
|73.40
|Down
|.08
|Dec
|73.55
|Down
|.08
|Mar
|73.55
|Down
|.08
|May
|74.20
|Down
|.13
|Jul
|74.85
|Down
|.18
|Aug
|73.35
|Down
|.18
|Oct
|73.85
|Down
|.18
|Oct
|73.35
|Down
|.18
|Dec
|73.35
|Down
|.18