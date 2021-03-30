Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Credit Suisse, People's Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 04:17
Credit Suisse, People's Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., up $5.65 to $250.52.

Southwest Airlines ordered 100 of the airplane maker's 737 MAX aircraft.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down $1.48 to $11.39.

The investment bank said it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund.

Allstate Corp., up up 77 cents to $116.80.

The insurer is selling its Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York unit to Wilton Re for $220 million.

Fly Leasing Ltd., up $3.64 to $16.89.

The aircraft leasing company is being bought by Carlyle Aviation.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. up $1.12 to $7.10.

The textbook publisher is selling its consumer books division to News Corp.'s HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 96 cents to $30.94.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a cancer drug developed by the biotechnology company and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 24 cents to $20.34.

The China-based online music platform is buying back up to $1 billion of its stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., down $1.25 to $32.61.

The bank is buying Premier Financial Bancorp in a stock deal worth $292.3 million.

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins