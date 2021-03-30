Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/30 04:21
Stocks didn’t manage to hold on to the meager gains they made on Wall Street Monday, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it set late last week.

The benchmark index slipped 0.1%. Losses for big banks offset gains elsewhere in the market amid some worries over how much banks would suffer following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Gains for Facebook and other technology heavyweights helped limit the losses.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.45 points, or 0.1%, to 3,971.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.49 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171.37.

The Nasdaq fell 79.08 points, or 0.6%, to 13,059.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 62.80 points, or 2.8% to 2,158.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 215.02 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is up 2,564.89 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 171.37 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 183.83 points, or 9.3%.

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:29 GMT+08:00

