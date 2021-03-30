Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aguero to leave Man City at end of season after 10 years

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 03:44
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores his side's third goal from a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manc...
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero chases the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia M...
Moenchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, left, and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shake hands following the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer m...

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores his side's third goal from a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manc...

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero chases the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia M...

Moenchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, left, and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shake hands following the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer m...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club following its decision to not offer the striker a new contract.

The Argentina international has a club-record 257 goals in 384 appearances for City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

One of those goals was arguably the most famous in City’s history — the stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team its first English Premier League title.

City made the announcement about Aguero’s future on Monday. He has been restricted to 14 appearances in all competitions this season because of injuries.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said. “His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”

Al Mubarak said a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently being made to honor the player’s former teammates, David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins