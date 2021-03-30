New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|129.05
|Down 1.45
|May
|128.35
|128.40
|126.20
|127.05
|Down 1.45
|Jul
|130.10
|130.40
|128.20
|129.05
|Down 1.45
|Sep
|132.20
|132.30
|130.15
|131.00
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|134.55
|134.60
|132.50
|133.35
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|136.55
|136.55
|134.45
|135.30
|Down 1.40
|May
|137.00
|137.15
|135.35
|136.25
|Down 1.35
|Jul
|137.00
|137.25
|135.80
|136.70
|Down 1.40
|Sep
|136.40
|137.35
|136.05
|136.90
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|136.85
|137.80
|136.80
|137.40
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|137.50
|138.15
|137.50
|138.15
|Down 1.45
|May
|138.50
|138.75
|138.35
|138.75
|Down 1.45
|Jul
|139.30
|Down 1.45
|Sep
|139.85
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|140.85
|Down 1.45