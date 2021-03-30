Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/30 03:20
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 129.05 Down 1.45
May 128.35 128.40 126.20 127.05 Down 1.45
Jul 130.10 130.40 128.20 129.05 Down 1.45
Sep 132.20 132.30 130.15 131.00 Down 1.45
Dec 134.55 134.60 132.50 133.35 Down 1.45
Mar 136.55 136.55 134.45 135.30 Down 1.40
May 137.00 137.15 135.35 136.25 Down 1.35
Jul 137.00 137.25 135.80 136.70 Down 1.40
Sep 136.40 137.35 136.05 136.90 Down 1.45
Dec 136.85 137.80 136.80 137.40 Down 1.45
Mar 137.50 138.15 137.50 138.15 Down 1.45
May 138.50 138.75 138.35 138.75 Down 1.45
Jul 139.30 Down 1.45
Sep 139.85 Down 1.45
Dec 140.85 Down 1.45

