Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Safety Josh Jones returns to Jacksonville on 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 03:14
Safety Josh Jones returns to Jacksonville on 1-year deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran safety Josh Jones re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract Monday, giving the team another experienced starter at the position.

Jones started 13 games in 2020, his first season in Jacksonville, and finished with a career-high 83 tackles and one interception. He previously spent two years in Green Bay and his rookie season in Dallas. He was a second-round draft pick in 2017.

He has started 25 of 48 games in four years, with 202 tackles, eight pass breakups, three sacks and two INTs.

He's the fifth defender from the worst unit in Jacksonville history to re-sign this month, following defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, cornerback Tre Herndon, cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

Jacksonville has five of the first 65 picks in next month's NFL draft and is expected to use some of them on defensive help.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins