BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 03:19
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 406.50 406.90 402.00 402.00 Down 5.85
Apr 403.80 406.00 402.00 404.15 Down 3.35
May 408.00 408.25 400.80 403.45 Down 3.35
Jun 407.80 407.90 401.40 403.75 Down 3.30
Jul 408.10 408.40 401.35 403.85 Down 3.20
Aug 405.80 405.80 403.85 403.85 Down 3.20
Sep 405.70 405.85 401.45 403.80 Down 3.10
Oct 403.75 Down 3.05
Nov 403.45 Down 3.05
Dec 407.10 407.10 400.80 403.00 Down 3.00
Jan 402.75 Down 2.95
Feb 402.40 Down 2.85
Mar 399.40 401.70 399.40 401.70 Down 2.85
Apr 401.25 Down 2.80
May 400.70 Down 2.85
Jun 400.30 Down 2.85
Jul 399.55 Down 2.80
Aug 399.10 Down 2.75
Sep 398.40 Down 2.70
Oct 397.90 Down 2.70
Nov 397.25 Down 2.70
Dec 396.90 Down 2.85
Jan 396.80 Down 2.85
Feb 396.50 Down 2.85
Mar 395.60 Down 2.70
May 395.15 Down 3.00
Jul 394.70 Down 3.30
Sep 394.05 Down 3.65
Dec 392.55 Down 2.85
Mar 391.85 Down 2.85
May 391.70 Down 2.85
Jul 391.75 Down 2.85
Sep 391.90 Down 2.85
Dec 392.05 Down 2.85
Mar 392.10 Down 2.85
May 392.15 Down 2.85
Jul 392.20 Down 2.85
Sep 392.25 Down 2.85
Dec 392.65 Down 2.85
Mar 392.40 Down 2.85
May 392.15 Down 2.85

Updated : 2021-03-30 05:27 GMT+08:00

