New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|406.50
|406.90
|402.00
|402.00 Down 5.85
|Apr
|403.80
|406.00
|402.00
|404.15 Down 3.35
|May
|408.00
|408.25
|400.80
|403.45 Down 3.35
|Jun
|407.80
|407.90
|401.40
|403.75 Down 3.30
|Jul
|408.10
|408.40
|401.35
|403.85 Down 3.20
|Aug
|405.80
|405.80
|403.85
|403.85 Down 3.20
|Sep
|405.70
|405.85
|401.45
|403.80 Down 3.10
|Oct
|403.75 Down 3.05
|Nov
|403.45 Down 3.05
|Dec
|407.10
|407.10
|400.80
|403.00 Down 3.00
|Jan
|402.75 Down 2.95
|Feb
|402.40 Down 2.85
|Mar
|399.40
|401.70
|399.40
|401.70 Down 2.85
|Apr
|401.25 Down 2.80
|May
|400.70 Down 2.85
|Jun
|400.30 Down 2.85
|Jul
|399.55 Down 2.80
|Aug
|399.10 Down 2.75
|Sep
|398.40 Down 2.70
|Oct
|397.90 Down 2.70
|Nov
|397.25 Down 2.70
|Dec
|396.90 Down 2.85
|Jan
|396.80 Down 2.85
|Feb
|396.50 Down 2.85
|Mar
|395.60 Down 2.70
|May
|395.15 Down 3.00
|Jul
|394.70 Down 3.30
|Sep
|394.05 Down 3.65
|Dec
|392.55 Down 2.85
|Mar
|391.85 Down 2.85
|May
|391.70 Down 2.85
|Jul
|391.75 Down 2.85
|Sep
|391.90 Down 2.85
|Dec
|392.05 Down 2.85
|Mar
|392.10 Down 2.85
|May
|392.15 Down 2.85
|Jul
|392.20 Down 2.85
|Sep
|392.25 Down 2.85
|Dec
|392.65 Down 2.85
|Mar
|392.40 Down 2.85
|May
|392.15 Down 2.85