The Latest: Chattanooga football calls off its spring season

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/30 02:32
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.

Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision Monday. School officials said COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.

Wright was disappointed in the outcome but said his Championship Subdivision team was dealing with coronavirus issues throughout the process of preparing and playing football.

A statement from the Southern Conference said the league supports the school’s decisions and its remaining scheduled games would be recorded as no contests.

The Mocs were 3-2 this spring and were set to head to Western Carolina for a game on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-03-30 03:57 GMT+08:00

