Infant son of Browns WR Switzer to undergo surgery in Boston

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/30 01:57
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Switzer (18) returns a punt in an NFL preseason football game against the...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son will undergo surgery in Boston after doctors believe they found what was causing him to bleed.

Switzer, who has been updating his son’s medical fight on social media the past few weeks, posted on Twitter on Monday that his son, Christian, was being prepped for an operation.

Switzer said the surgeon working on their case assured the family “they found what they’re looking for in order to operate.”

“We’re grateful they’ve located what’s been a mystery for far too long now,” he said. “We’re praying God guides the surgeons as they operate and that this is the last time our sweet boy has to go through anything of this magnitude ever again.”

The 9-month-old has had two severe bleeding episodes, and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. After consulting with doctors in Pittsburgh, the Switzers transported their son from a hospital in North Carolina to Boston Children’s Hospital last week.

Switzer’s young son had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Switzer said he and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-30 03:56 GMT+08:00

