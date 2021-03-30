Alexa
Army hires Missy Traversi as women’s basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 02:03
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Missy Traversi was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Army on Monday, joining the academy after five years of coaching Adelphi on Long Island.

She succeeds Dave Magarity, who retired after this season in which the Black Knights went 9-11. Her appointment was announced by athletic director Mike Buddie.

“I believe my brand of coaching is tailored to the core values of the type of female athlete that is built for West Point,” Traversi said in a statement. “I will recruit and develop fiercely competitive individuals with high integrity who value team above self.”

Traversi has 13 years of coaching experience across all three NCAA divisions. She coached for five years in high school.

Her Adelphi teams were 83-37 (.692) overall. They won two Northeast-10 division titles, an NE10 Tournament championship in 2017 and two NCAA Division II Tournament berths.

Traversi also spent two seasons as the coach at Wheelock College in Boston and was an assistant for one year at Harvard.

A native of Attleboro, Massachusetts, she starred as a player at the University of Maine from 2001-05 and played professionally in Europe before going into coaching.

