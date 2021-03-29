Alexa
Chiefs bolster pass rush with deal for tackle Jarran Reed

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 22:59
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million and gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones.

The deal was reached late Sunday and represents another big step toward improving the Chiefs' meager pass rush.

The 28-year-old Reed was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 draft. He's spent his entire career in Seattle, where he had a reputation as a run-stuffer but showed he could get to the quarterback. Reed had 10 1/2 sacks in 2018 and and 6 1/2 sacks last season.

He also was suspended the first six games of the 2019 season in connection with an alleged domestic disturbance.

Updated : 2021-03-30 00:53 GMT+08:00

