Spurs add Dieng to front line after Aldridge departure

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 23:16
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Gorgui Dieng, adding a nine-year veteran to the front line following the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 6-10 Dieng was waived by Memphis last week after averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 22 games this season.

Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs before they removed the 35-year-old from the rotation earlier this month while searching for a potential trade. The Spurs bought out Aldridge’s contract and he said he plans to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

Updated : 2021-03-30 00:53 GMT+08:00

