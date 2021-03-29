All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|52
|30
|Hartford
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Bridgeport
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|23
|40
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|20
|14
|4
|1
|1
|30
|65
|49
|Manitoba
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|53
|55
|Stockton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|53
|48
|Toronto
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|50
|49
|Belleville
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|29
|49
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|15
|12
|2
|0
|1
|25
|68
|38
|Texas
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|60
|58
|Grand Rapids
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|47
|37
|Cleveland
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|40
|37
|Rockford
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|52
|70
|Iowa
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|43
|69
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|56
|42
|Lehigh Valley
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|51
|46
|Syracuse
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|38
|Rochester
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|38
|36
|WB/Scranton
|16
|5
|7
|3
|1
|14
|45
|56
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Binghamton
|14
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|38
|56
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|18
|15
|3
|0
|0
|30
|65
|39
|San Diego
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|66
|69
|Bakersfield
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|67
|55
|Ontario
|22
|8
|12
|2
|0
|18
|70
|82
|San Jose
|17
|6
|6
|4
|1
|17
|47
|57
|Colorado
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|50
|56
|Tucson
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|48
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1
Laval 5, Manitoba 3
Cleveland 5, Texas 2
Chicago 5, Rockford 4
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.