NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99
N.Y. Islanders 35 22 9 4 48 105 82
Pittsburgh 35 22 11 2 46 115 93
Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73
Philadelphia 33 16 13 4 36 102 120
N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92
New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101
Buffalo 33 6 23 4 16 68 118
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82
Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84
Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98
Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107
Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114
Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117
Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88
Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 32 23 8 1 47 104 74
Colorado 33 21 8 4 46 113 75
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 33 13 16 4 30 91 115
Anaheim 36 11 19 6 28 81 118
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 22 10 2 46 114 88
Winnipeg 35 21 12 2 44 114 98
Edmonton 35 21 13 1 43 119 101
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Calgary 36 16 17 3 35 95 107
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Florida 4, Dallas 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

