Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 9 .625 _
Boston 15 10 .600 ½
New York 14 11 .560
Tampa Bay 11 15 .423 5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 12 11 .522 3
Detroit 12 11 .522 3
Minnesota 10 15 .400 6
Cleveland 10 16 .385
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 9 .640 _
Texas 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 13 11 .542
Seattle 11 11 .500
Houston 6 14 .300

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-29 23:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April