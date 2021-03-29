All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|34
|23
|7
|4
|50
|119
|99
|13-4-2
|10-3-2
|9-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|22
|9
|4
|48
|105
|82
|13-1-2
|9-8-2
|7-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|115
|93
|15-3-1
|7-8-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|83
|73
|8-4-2
|9-5-3
|4-4-2
|Philadelphia
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|102
|120
|8-7-3
|8-6-1
|3-6-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|107
|92
|7-6-3
|8-9-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|33
|13
|16
|4
|30
|79
|101
|4-11-2
|9-5-2
|5-4-1
|Buffalo
|33
|6
|23
|4
|16
|68
|118
|2-11-2
|4-12-2
|0-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|8
|2
|50
|123
|82
|13-2-0
|11-6-2
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|33
|23
|7
|3
|49
|112
|84
|11-1-3
|12-6-0
|7-1-2
|Florida
|35
|22
|9
|4
|48
|115
|98
|10-4-3
|12-5-1
|6-4-0
|Nashville
|36
|18
|17
|1
|37
|92
|107
|9-7-0
|9-10-1
|7-3-0
|Chicago
|36
|16
|15
|5
|37
|104
|114
|9-6-2
|7-9-3
|3-7-0
|Columbus
|36
|13
|15
|8
|34
|91
|117
|7-6-6
|6-9-2
|3-4-3
|Dallas
|32
|11
|12
|9
|31
|89
|88
|7-6-7
|4-6-2
|3-3-4
|Detroit
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|79
|115
|9-8-3
|3-12-1
|5-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|32
|23
|8
|1
|47
|104
|74
|13-2-1
|10-6-0
|7-3-0
|Colorado
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|113
|75
|13-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Minnesota
|32
|21
|10
|1
|43
|94
|78
|13-3-0
|8-7-1
|8-2-0
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|13
|6
|38
|100
|113
|4-8-4
|12-5-2
|2-5-3
|Arizona
|35
|16
|14
|5
|37
|92
|103
|10-8-3
|6-6-2
|4-4-2
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|91
|90
|6-4-4
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|33
|13
|16
|4
|30
|91
|115
|5-6-2
|8-10-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|81
|118
|5-11-3
|6-8-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|114
|88
|12-6-1
|10-4-1
|4-6-0
|Winnipeg
|35
|21
|12
|2
|44
|114
|98
|10-5-1
|11-7-1
|5-4-1
|Edmonton
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|119
|101
|12-8-0
|9-5-1
|7-2-1
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|6-5-2
|8-3-7
|4-2-4
|Calgary
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|95
|107
|9-6-1
|7-11-2
|5-5-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|94
|135
|8-6-4
|4-14-0
|4-3-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Detroit 4, Columbus 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Florida 4, Dallas 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 2
Ottawa at Montreal, ppd
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.