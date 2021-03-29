All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99 13-4-2 10-3-2 9-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 35 22 9 4 48 105 82 13-1-2 9-8-2 7-3-0 Pittsburgh 35 22 11 2 46 115 93 15-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73 8-4-2 9-5-3 4-4-2 Philadelphia 33 16 13 4 36 102 120 8-7-3 8-6-1 3-6-1 N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92 7-6-3 8-9-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101 4-11-2 9-5-2 5-4-1 Buffalo 33 6 23 4 16 68 118 2-11-2 4-12-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 13-2-0 11-6-2 6-4-0 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 11-1-3 12-6-0 7-1-2 Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98 10-4-3 12-5-1 6-4-0 Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107 9-7-0 9-10-1 7-3-0 Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114 9-6-2 7-9-3 3-7-0 Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117 7-6-6 6-9-2 3-4-3 Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88 7-6-7 4-6-2 3-3-4 Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115 9-8-3 3-12-1 5-4-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 32 23 8 1 47 104 74 13-2-1 10-6-0 7-3-0 Colorado 33 21 8 4 46 113 75 13-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2 Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 13-3-0 8-7-1 8-2-0 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 4-8-4 12-5-2 2-5-3 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 10-8-3 6-6-2 4-4-2 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 6-4-4 7-9-2 4-5-1 San Jose 33 13 16 4 30 91 115 5-6-2 8-10-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 36 11 19 6 28 81 118 5-11-3 6-8-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 34 22 10 2 46 114 88 12-6-1 10-4-1 4-6-0 Winnipeg 35 21 12 2 44 114 98 10-5-1 11-7-1 5-4-1 Edmonton 35 21 13 1 43 119 101 12-8-0 9-5-1 7-2-1 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 6-5-2 8-3-7 4-2-4 Calgary 36 16 17 3 35 95 107 9-6-1 7-11-2 5-5-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 8-6-4 4-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Florida 4, Dallas 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.