Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 15 9 .625 _ _ 6-2 L-1 8-3 7-6
Boston 15 10 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 10-3 5-7
New York 14 11 .560 _ 2-7 L-1 7-5 7-6
Tampa Bay 11 15 .423 5 _ 4-6 W-3 8-5 3-10
Baltimore 10 16 .385 6 _ 5-5 L-2 7-6 3-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ _ 3-3 W-1 8-2 7-6
Chicago 12 11 .522 3 _ 7-2 W-4 6-5 6-6
Detroit 12 11 .522 3 _ 5-2 W-2 8-5 4-6
Minnesota 10 15 .400 6 _ 4-6 L-3 5-7 5-8
Cleveland 10 16 .385 _ 3-6 W-2 5-8 5-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 9 .640 _ _ 8-1 W-6 8-4 8-5
Texas 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 W-1 10-2 4-8
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _ 4-5 W-1 9-4 4-7
Seattle 11 11 .500 _ 6-4 W-1 7-5 4-6
Houston 6 14 .300 _ 3-6 L-2 4-6 2-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 14 5 .737 _ _ 7-3 W-4 7-2 7-3
Atlanta 14 12 .538 _ 6-4 L-1 10-3 4-9
Washington 10 9 .526 4 _ 5-4 W-2 6-5 4-4
New York 11 11 .500 _ 4-6 L-1 8-3 3-8
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 _ 4-6 W-1 7-5 5-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 14 9 .609 _ _ 5-4 L-1 6-4 8-5
Milwaukee 13 11 .542 _ 5-3 W-1 5-8 8-3
Pittsburgh 13 13 .500 _ 5-5 W-1 8-6 5-7
St. Louis 8 10 .444 _ 3-5 L-3 7-1 1-9
Cincinnati 7 19 .269 _ 2-8 L-2 3-10 4-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 12 12 .500 _ _ 5-2 W-3 6-6 6-6
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 _ _ 2-6 L-3 4-7 7-4
Colorado 12 14 .462 1 _ 4-6 L-3 7-7 5-7
San Francisco 10 12 .455 1 _ 3-5 L-2 5-6 5-6
Arizona 8 14 .364 3 _ 1-5 L-3 4-7 4-7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-29 23:22 GMT+08:00

