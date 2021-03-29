Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc and Bruker Biospin Announce Strategic Partnership for the Global Distribution of CIL's NMR Solvents

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) is entering a global, strategic partnership with Bruker BioSpin for the distribution of CIL's NMR Solvents

Tewksbury, Massachusetts - Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021 - CIL, the world's leading producer of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds, has been providing the broadest range and highest quality Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) solvents for 40 years. Bruker is the market leader in magnetic resonance spectroscopy instrumentation including NMR, time-domain NMR, EPR and preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with more than 60 years of innovation in the area of NMR. In tandem, both CIL and Bruker products are utilized in analytical laboratories, medical, government and academic research centers worldwide. Together, these instrument platforms and consumable products have contributed to groundbreaking new-drug development, environmental analysis, diagnostic research and countless medical advancements.

This agreement will allow Bruker to sell CIL NMR Solvents through their global sales channels as well as the Bruker Labscape Webshop, (https://bruker-labscape.store). CIL will increase their global footprint for NMR solvents by adding a new sales channel and allow Bruker to offer full after-market care, extending customer service throughout the product lifecycle.

Maureen Duffy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CIL comments: "We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Bruker, who has a long-standing leadership position in NMR and an extensive worldwide distribution network. Bruker's expertise and knowledge in NMR markets and CIL's extensive history as a manufacturer of high-quality deuterated NMR solvents is a perfect combined platform for success. We look forward to working together to better service the NMR community."

Andreas Kamlowski, President, Service and Life Cycle Division at Bruker BioSpin added: "CIL employs strict methodologies for solvent purification and adheres to class-leading standards of chemical and isotopic purity. Through this partnership, our goal is to further strengthen the value of our customer offer through leveraging each other's competencies and experience."

The two groups are finalizing customary administrative requirements and anticipate product to be available to order via Bruker channels this summer.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information: www.bruker.com.

