Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Ticket fraud most common offence on Taipei MRT

Station workers often spot it easily

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 21:01
(Wikipedia photo)

(Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ticket fraud was identified by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on Monday (March 29) as the most frequently committed offense on Taipei MRT, and the “sharp eyes” of transit employees were credited as the most efficient tool in catching the fraudsters.

The TRTC said in the last five years, the three most common violations on the MRT have been ticket fraud, fare jumping, and eating and drinking, in that order, CNA reported.

Tsai Hung-chun (蔡宏俊), a press official at the TRTC, said the organization relies on the eyes of its workers to ferret out fraudsters. When regular cardholders pass through the turnstile, the light will not come on, but when holders of cards for seniors and the disabled pass through, the yellow light goes on, and station workers keep an eye out for shenanigans, he said.

With regard to seniors, Tsai said some age very well and in some cases it’s hard to determine how old they may be. He cited one instance of an exceptionally youthful-looking senior being stopped by staff only to discover she was indeed in her golden years.

The TRTC uncovers about 2,800 rule violations yearly, with fines in total amounting to about NT$3.7 million. However, with a daily average of three ticket fraud cases, two of fare jumping, and two of eating and drinking, offenses among the MRT’s two million daily passengers are rare.
Taipei
Taiwan
MRT
fraud
transportation
mass transit

RELATED ARTICLES

US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
2021/03/29 12:53
Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt
Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt
2021/03/29 12:14
Weather to be hot and dry this week
Weather to be hot and dry this week
2021/03/28 21:00
Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9
Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9
2021/03/28 20:56
Water sports to be allowed off famed beach near Taiwan’s Hualien
Water sports to be allowed off famed beach near Taiwan’s Hualien
2021/03/28 16:22

Updated : 2021-03-29 21:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April