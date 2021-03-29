Ticket fraud most common offence on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ticket fraud was identified by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on Monday (March 29) as the most frequently committed offense on Taipei MRT, and the “sharp eyes” of transit employees were credited as the most efficient tool in catching the fraudsters.

The TRTC said in the last five years, the three most common violations on the MRT have been ticket fraud, fare jumping, and eating and drinking, in that order, CNA reported.

Tsai Hung-chun (蔡宏俊), a press official at the TRTC, said the organization relies on the eyes of its workers to ferret out fraudsters. When regular cardholders pass through the turnstile, the light will not come on, but when holders of cards for seniors and the disabled pass through, the yellow light goes on, and station workers keep an eye out for shenanigans, he said.

With regard to seniors, Tsai said some age very well and in some cases it’s hard to determine how old they may be. He cited one instance of an exceptionally youthful-looking senior being stopped by staff only to discover she was indeed in her golden years.

The TRTC uncovers about 2,800 rule violations yearly, with fines in total amounting to about NT$3.7 million. However, with a daily average of three ticket fraud cases, two of fare jumping, and two of eating and drinking, offenses among the MRT’s two million daily passengers are rare.