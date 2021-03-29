Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 20:00


Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;14;79%;35%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy;30;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;NW;19;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;9;ENE;11;34%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;Cloudy;21;13;E;13;50%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as cool;15;4;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;6;SE;11;60%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;5;-1;Rather cloudy;4;-5;NW;10;63%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cool;12;7;Partly sunny, cool;14;6;ESE;11;46%;6%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Lots of sun, chilly;-1;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-17;ESE;10;81%;23%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;23;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;SSE;11;67%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;10;Spotty showers;17;10;N;17;45%;85%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;22;18;Humid with showers;23;18;NE;16;84%;98%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;24;8;Nice with sunshine;26;12;NNE;11;22%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;S;6;66%;64%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;34;20;Partial sunshine;34;22;SE;8;46%;5%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;SSW;16;56%;33%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;17;9;NNE;16;70%;0%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;6;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;9;SE;15;29%;3%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;17;6;Rather cloudy;17;6;WNW;8;55%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Some sun returning;18;7;Partly sunny, warm;22;4;WSW;12;64%;1%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;18;11;A stray thunderstorm;19;11;ESE;10;71%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;SW;8;45%;9%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;18;9;Lots of sun, mild;19;8;NNE;11;54%;41%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warmer;19;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;7;S;6;59%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;16;2;Periods of sun;15;4;ENE;12;49%;12%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;18;5;A shower in the a.m.;16;3;SE;5;68%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;23;11;Sunny and nice;23;14;ESE;9;73%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;NE;8;58%;74%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;21;10;Hazy sun;20;8;ESE;8;34%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;N;15;33%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Decreasing clouds;22;16;NW;16;73%;4%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;A shower in places;27;19;ESE;8;62%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;S;13;53%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Windy;16;10;Breezy;15;2;WNW;26;56%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Rather cloudy;31;26;S;6;76%;44%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cool;12;6;Mild with sunshine;15;3;W;17;76%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;24;18;Partly sunny;24;18;N;17;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy this morning;24;14;Partly sunny, breezy;26;10;NNE;28;61%;70%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;15;80%;59%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;39;21;Breezy in the p.m.;35;20;NW;17;36%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;21;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-4;W;11;56%;61%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;24;Hotter;40;26;SSE;18;41%;9%;10

Dili, East Timor;A.M. thunderstorms;30;25;Heavy a.m. showers;27;25;E;9;87%;91%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;18;8;WSW;12;67%;4%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;9;4;A shower in places;12;5;NNE;8;45%;54%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;19;16;A morning shower;20;16;E;28;70%;40%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with clearing;30;23;Hazy, warm and humid;32;24;SSE;9;71%;10%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Breezy this morning;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;NE;11;46%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;E;18;50%;6%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with rain;4;3;Milder;8;0;W;17;90%;36%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;Clouds and sun;35;26;S;11;55%;32%;10

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;S;12;71%;12%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;11;66%;44%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;25;Hazy sunshine;36;24;W;9;24%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;15;Breezy with hazy sun;27;13;NW;22;39%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;11;1;Spotty showers;10;5;NE;13;79%;84%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;10;81%;69%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;N;13;58%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny;25;12;SW;9;56%;30%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;20;2;Plenty of sun;17;1;NE;9;25%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;24;Hotter with hazy sun;39;24;WNW;10;34%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;E;9;53%;11%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Hazy sun;35;21;NNW;23;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;9;3;An afternoon shower;13;7;SSW;8;56%;55%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;31;25;Windy;32;25;NE;32;56%;3%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;SW;8;74%;56%;11

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;37;28;Hazy and hot;38;28;SSW;14;46%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers this morning;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SW;6;75%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;12;4;Showers, mainly late;13;4;ENE;10;76%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;11;71%;49%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;23;19;Variable clouds;23;19;SSE;14;73%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;23;14;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;ENE;15;55%;19%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;19;5;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;SSE;7;56%;1%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;29;13;Sunny and very warm;28;16;E;13;48%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;31;25;Clearing;31;25;W;11;68%;36%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;22;10;Partly sunny;21;10;ESE;9;39%;10%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and windy;30;26;Mostly cloudy;32;28;WSW;17;68%;43%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;S;9;84%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;35;25;Mostly sunny;36;25;NE;9;54%;3%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;20;9;Partly sunny;19;13;SE;12;71%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Not as warm;25;12;Sunshine and nice;27;12;NE;9;26%;3%;12

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;28;24;Partial sunshine;29;25;E;19;64%;44%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cool;10;3;Spotty showers;9;8;SW;14;90%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;ESE;16;61%;1%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A passing shower;22;19;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;ESE;16;57%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Very windy, colder;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;15;9;S;13;41%;2%;5

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and cooler;5;-2;Plenty of clouds;6;4;SSW;16;62%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;N;10;52%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;N;16;66%;77%;10

New York, United States;Very windy, cooler;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;S;13;40%;4%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;20;5;Sunny;21;7;WNW;10;42%;4%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;1;-5;Morning flurries;-1;-9;WSW;16;88%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;20;11;Turning cloudy;21;9;ESE;9;49%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and breezy;13;3;Mild with some sun;15;4;SW;15;71%;44%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Very windy, colder;4;-2;Breezy;15;8;SSW;24;45%;24%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;11;76%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;33;25;A shower and t-storm;33;25;NW;11;69%;70%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;Spotty showers;31;24;ENE;16;73%;76%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;6;Sunny and very warm;26;6;ESE;9;57%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;39;19;Sunlit and cooler;27;19;S;13;60%;6%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;S;14;53%;35%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;E;13;80%;85%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;ESE;11;47%;14%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;5;Sunshine and warmer;22;5;SSE;6;53%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;17;-1;Plenty of sunshine;18;-1;NW;8;46%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SW;12;60%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Hazy sunshine;24;11;SSW;9;62%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;Morning showers;29;24;E;9;81%;88%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;0;-2;Sunny, not as cold;5;4;NNW;10;45%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;8;6;A shower in the a.m.;10;6;WSW;17;92%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;23;E;12;63%;87%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;26;13;Sunny and warmer;31;18;ESE;10;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;W;9;65%;12%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;11;7;A little a.m. rain;7;1;W;14;85%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;NE;29;38%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;20;A shower and t-storm;27;20;ENE;21;70%;80%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;24;Winds subsiding;28;24;E;27;73%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;16;A shower in places;26;17;NNW;11;62%;42%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunshine and nice;25;12;E;9;23%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;SW;8;58%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;31;22;A shower or two;30;22;N;15;72%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;11;Periods of sun;24;15;ESE;13;47%;15%;5

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;10;1;Partly sunny;12;0;NNE;8;67%;13%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;14;2;Hazy sunshine;17;0;SSW;7;45%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Cloudy and warm;19;14;E;17;71%;68%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;9;69%;83%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;14;1;Partly sunny;13;-1;S;12;57%;4%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;ENE;26;70%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, not as cool;13;9;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;W;15;71%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;23;18;Partly sunny;20;17;SSW;22;58%;44%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;21;Very warm and humid;30;22;E;10;69%;34%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Cloudy;8;3;WSW;17;89%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A couple of showers;9;5;A morning shower;11;4;E;9;60%;48%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;14;3;Partly sunny, chilly;10;5;ENE;14;68%;39%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;SE;13;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;14;57%;7%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;ENE;6;41%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;20;15;Mainly cloudy, mild;21;14;ENE;12;58%;57%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;7;2;Breezy;14;7;SW;24;54%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;E;13;56%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;ESE;9;62%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, mild;14;-2;Sunny and cooler;6;-5;ESE;14;36%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;10;2;Partly sunny;10;2;NE;6;56%;11%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;19;9;Lots of sun, mild;20;7;SE;10;48%;33%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;24;Some sun, very hot;39;24;S;10;38%;17%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;11;5;A shower in the a.m.;12;8;W;13;83%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;11;8;Decreasing clouds;15;8;WSW;13;80%;28%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;19;16;Clouds and sun;21;17;N;13;81%;72%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Very warm;38;25;W;11;40%;4%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;Mostly sunny;11;1;NE;7;46%;14%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-29 21:51 GMT+08:00

