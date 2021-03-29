Palau president praises Taiwan partnership, rejects Chinese pressure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paluan President Surangel Whipps Jr. on Monday (March 29) attended his first press conference in Taipei since arriving to promote the new travel bubble with Taiwan, accompanied by the U.S. ambassador to Palau.

The press conference took place at the Regent Taipei hotel ahead of a state banquet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other Taiwanese officials.

Whipps and his delegation were welcomed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) and Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who praised the Pacific country for having had zero cases of COVID-19. Wu said the Palaun president's trip highlights the anti-pandemic successes of both countries, calling it a milestone in bilateral relations.

"Today was one of those days we thought would never come," Whipps said, referring to the travel corridor, which was announced March 17 and will open April 1. He attributed this to the successful partnership his country has with Taiwan and the U.S. as well as the confidence Palaun people have in accepting foreign visitors.

Vaccinations are well on their way in the country, with some 50 percent of Palauns already having received at least the first dose, he stated.

Whipps told the media that the Taiwanese government and people have been "a very strong partner," citing Taiwan's assistance in the realms of economic development, agriculture, tourism, and medical care, such as receiving Palauan patients who come seeking treatment for cancer and other serious conditions.

Responding to recent reports about Chinese pressure to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, Whipps said Palau is "a very small country, and we believe that it's important to have friends and to be friends with everyone." He said its relationship with Taiwan, one of "partners that solve problems," exemplifies this.

However, he rejected the notion that others can tell the country with whom it can be friends.

When asked about China's "carrot-and-stick" approach to diplomacy, he called it "counterproductive," comparing it to a marriage. A husband cannot get his wife to love him by beating her, he quipped.

U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland, who did not speak at the press conference, made waves in Taiwan as the first American ambassador to visit the East Asian nation since the U.S. broke off official diplomatic relations in 1979.



Foreign Minister Wu (left) bumps elbows with U.S. Ambassador to Palau Hennessey-Niland. (Taiwan News photo)