Taipei to offer kids free amusement park admissions during upcoming holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) will offer schoolchildren unlimited Maokong Gondola rides and admission to the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) for free during the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day and Children’s Day, from April 2 to 5.

All schoolchildren in the country, including kindergarten students, are eligible for the free admission and rides. However, identifying documentation is required, which can be a 2021 Children’s Month fold-out pamphlet (兒童月摺頁), a digital student ID card, a regular student ID card, or a national health card, the TRTC said in a press release on Saturday (March 27).

At TCAP, one accompanying parent can also get free entry to the park, but both children and adults still have to pay for amusement rides. At Maokong Gondola, accompanying adults will have to pay their own fare.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (dial 02-27208889 if outside Taipei), or visit the company's website.