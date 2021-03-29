Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases

Poeple wearing face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at the Munoz market in Quezon city, Philippines. Poeple wearing face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at the Munoz market in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP photo)

The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday (March 29) recorded 10,016 new coronavirus infections, the country’s third record daily spike in cases over the past five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday. Hospitals’ intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed.