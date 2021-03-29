Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases

By REUTERS
2021/03/29 22:00
Poeple wearing face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at the Munoz market in Quezon city, Philippines.

Poeple wearing face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at the Munoz market in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP photo)

The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday (March 29) recorded 10,016 new coronavirus infections, the country’s third record daily spike in cases over the past five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday. Hospitals’ intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed.
Philippines
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines
2021/03/29 14:55
Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
2021/03/29 09:31
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
2021/03/28 16:44
Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus
Taiwan donates US$250,000 to fight Ebola virus
2021/03/27 16:51
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, US and Philippines
Taiwan confirms 7 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, US and Philippines
2021/03/27 15:28

Updated : 2021-03-29 23:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April