US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties

AIT director says deepened language exchanges exemplify US, Taiwan being ‘real friends’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 17:06
US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties. (AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top American representative to Taiwan hailed the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative as a boost for Taiwan’s effort to go bilingual as he attended the Bilingual Education Symposium in Kaohsiung on Monday (March 29).

Brent Christensen, director at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said the initiative allows more Americans to study in Taiwan while increasing the number of Taiwanese Mandarin teachers in the U.S.

The initiative is in line with Washington’s policy to rein in Chinese influence in the U.S. and at the same time supports President Tsai’s bilingual country by 2030 vision, he stressed at the event. Taiwan currently has 143 English teaching assistants (ETAs) from the U.S. working in 10 cities thanks to the U.S. State Department-sponsored Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program, according to AIT.

National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung will host the first bilingual talent incubation center as part of the initiative. The facility will provide assistance with English language instructor training and curriculum design, wrote UDN.

Christensen also took the opportunity to promote resources through which people from both sides can find opportunities to study and teach in each other’s territory.

The AIT’s website and Facebook page as well as the Talent Circulation Alliance (TCA) website are some of the examples offering relevant information, he said. Last month the American official urged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the exodus of China's Confucius Institutes from the U.S.
