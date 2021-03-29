Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan becoming less likely to purchase COVID vaccine from BioNTech

Negotiations ongoing despite expected delivery delays for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

  448
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 15:59
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine  

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine   (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chances of Taiwan purchasing coronavirus vaccines from Germany's BioNTech are decreasing, as the company has expressed a desire to postpone the deal due to problems in its global supply chain, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Monday (March 29), Chen pointed out that BioNTech has asked to move back its vaccine distribution date for Taiwan after experiencing manufacturing shortages in its global supply. Although negotiations are still ongoing, the expected delays could last for months, he said.

Chen said Taiwan is hoping to acquire the Pfizer-BioNTech shots before its domestic ones go into mass production. Once the domestically developed doses become widely available, the country will be less dependent on the imported vaccine, he explained.

When asked whether political factors had prevented Taiwan from obtaining the coronavirus vaccine successfully, Chen admitted there was pressure from foreign governments. However, he did not clarify which countries he was referring to.

In February, Chen said the German vaccine developer had called off its coronavirus vaccine deal with Taiwan at the last minute, possibly due to pressure from China. BioNTech responded by pledging to provide its vaccine to Taiwan without confirming whether reports of Beijing's intervention were true.
BioNTech
Pfizer
Pfizer vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
Chen Shih-chung
BNT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot
Taiwanese nurse suffers rashes, shortness of breath after AstraZeneca shot
2021/03/25 11:44
Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids
Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids
2021/03/24 19:00
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
4 Taiwanese given AstraZeneca shot have adverse reactions, 40% have headaches
2021/03/24 17:24
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
2021/03/24 11:14
Taiwan begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
2021/03/23 17:41

Updated : 2021-03-29 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea