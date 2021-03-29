Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Philippines

Resident holds his nose as he tries to avoid disinfectants used on village as precaution against COVID-19 in Manila, Philippines. Resident holds his nose as he tries to avoid disinfectants used on village as precaution against COVID-19 in Manila, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 29) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from the Philippines.

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, which means the country has now reached 1,023 cases. The latest case is a Taiwanese man who recently returned from the Philippines, raising the total number of imported cases to 907.

Chuang said case No. 1024 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who went to the Philippines for work in mid-December of last year. Before traveling to Taiwan, he had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight.

When the man arrived in Taiwan on March 12, he did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to his residence to undergo his quarantine. On March 25, he reported that he was experiencing an abnormality with his sense of smell and taste.

On March 26, the health department arranged for him to undergo a coronavirus test, and on March 29 he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was found to have a Ct value of 26.6 and tested positive for IgM and IgG antibodies.

As he had been in quarantine for more than two days before the onset of symptoms, did not interact with others during quarantine, and medical workers who treated him wore proper protective equipment, the health department has not listed any contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 187,777 COVID-19 tests, with 186,229 coming back negative. Out of the 1,023 officially confirmed cases, 907 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 979 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 34 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan. In contrast, the Philippines on March 29 reported a total of 720,000 cases and 13,170 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.