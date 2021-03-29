National Day fireworks to take place in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

National Day fireworks to be set off in Kaohsiung this year. (Kaohsiung Information Bureau photo) National Day fireworks to be set off in Kaohsiung this year. (Kaohsiung Information Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Day fireworks will take place at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center this year, as the city has been given the opportunity to host the event again after two decades.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 29), Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced the exciting news that the National Day Preparatory Committee has agreed to arrange the 2021 National Day fireworks in the city. He said this will be the first time in 20 years and the second time in history that Kaohsiung will replace Taipei for the fireworks.

Chen pointed out the city has witnessed the gradual transformation of its Asia New Bay Area — where the Kaohsiung Music Center, the Pier-2 Art Center, the Great Harbor Bridge, and the Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No.2 (KW2) are all located — during the last decades. He said the waterfront area has become one of the most important and vibrant hubs for local cultural and art events.

Through the launch of the National Day fireworks, Kaohsiung will touch the hearts of its residents and people across Taiwan, Chen said. He added that the combination of the fireworks and the Kaohsiung Port will create a breathtaking scene that will make every Taiwanese proud.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲) said the city government is aiming to throw a larger firework display than the one in Sydney, Australia on New Year's Eve. He also mentioned that both the Taiwan Lantern Festival and the Taiwan Design Expo in 2022 will be held in Kaohsiung as well.



(Kaohsiung Information Bureau photo)