TSMC remains 'most attractive employer' for graduating Taiwanese students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is the most attractive employer among Taiwanese students graduating in technology-related fields, followed by Taiwan's top telecom service provider Chunghua Telecom and iPhone assembler Foxconn.

Amid the launch of campus recruitment campaigns, job recruiting website Yes123 on Monday (March 29) published a poll of graduating students' most coveted careers and enterprises. High technology and finance are the two most popular sectors among those surveyed.

TSMC remains the "most desirable" employer for job seekers in the field of high technology, having now earned the title for eight consecutive years. Next on the list are Chunghwa Telecom, electronics multinational Foxconn, smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision, and electronics company ASUS.



Five most appealing companies to students graduating with high-tech degrees. (Wendy Wu image)

The finance industry is favored for its higher payroll, according to the survey. Fubon Financial Holdings was ranked No. 1 by 28.8 percent, followed by Cathay (28 percent), CTBC (27.1 percent), and E.SUN (25.7 percent).



Top five companies for graduating students seeking employment in finance industry. (Wendy Wu image)

As for more traditional industries, Taiwan High Speed Rail came out on top for the third year. Eslite Corp. came in second.



Five most desired companies for graduating students pursuing jobs in traditional industries. (Wendy Wu image)

Graduates with good language skills are still recommended to apply for jobs in the high-tech sector, even if they lack technological training. said Yes123 Spokesman Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌). Fluency in another language can open up opportunities for job seekers to be sent to work overseas.

Financial service companies prefer graduates with a good understanding of legal affairs and information security. Meanwhile, data analysis and social media management are the skills most sought after by general employers, Yang added.

This survey collected responses from 1,286 students who are set to graduate this summer.