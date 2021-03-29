Alexa
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated

Evergreen container ship dislodged from Suez Canal after 6 days

  2124
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 12:47
Position of ship on March 23 (left), vessel's orientation on March 28 (right). (vesselfinder.com images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan-chartered mega-ship that was stranded in the Suez Canal has been refloated and secured after a six-day ordeal that has cost global shippers billions of dollars in delays.

The Panama-flagged Ever Given, chartered by Evergreen Marine Corp. and owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, became wedged sideways in the Suez Canal on March 23. Each day that the ship remained lodged in there saw US$9.6 billion in maritime traffic delayed.

At 4:30 a.m. Egypt time (10:30 a.m. Taipei time) on Monday (March 29), shipping service provider Inchcape Shipping reported on Twitter that the vessel had been "successfully re-floated" and was "being secured." It included a map that appeared to show the ship had been righted and moved away from the bank.

Evan Hill, a New York Times reporter, at 11:42 a.m., posted a video appearing to show the gargantuan ship having been freed and floating once again. At exactly the same time, Joyce Karam, Senior Correspondent at The National, posted a video in which crews could be heard cheering and ship's horns were blaring to celebrate the moment the mammoth ship was "unstuck and moving" into the Suez Canal.

It is not yet known when traffic will resume in the canal.
Ever Given
Suez Canal
Evergreen Marine Corp.

Updated : 2021-03-29 14:12 GMT+08:00

